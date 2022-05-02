Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Talk Fueled By Carlo Ancelotti And Florentino Perez Comments

Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez were both quizzed about Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid celebrated winning La Liga at the weekend.

A 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday rubber-stamped Real's record-enhancing 35th La Liga title with four matches to spare.

The party began as soon as the game had finished, with the trophy presented to Real on the pitch at the Bernabeu.

As the celebrations continued, manager Ancelotti and club president Perez were asked by reporters for their reaction to becoming champions again.

But there was another topic high on the agenda. That topic was the future of Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe.

Mbappe, 23, is currently set to be out of contract at the end of June and a free transfer from PSG to Real has long been mooted.

But will months of rumors materialize into the most high-profile transfer of the summer?

Responding to a question about Real possibly signing Mbappe, Perez told Movistar: "I hadn't thought about it but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on."

Perez added: "When we plan next year's squad, we'll see."

Ancelotti was asked a similar question by beIN Sports. His reply was equally provocative.

"Mbappe to Real Madrid? With this club, with this president, the future is already written."

When asked if that remark meant a deal was already done, he replied: "I didn't say that."

PSG played their match this weekend on Friday night as they blew a 3-1 lead at Strasbourg to draw 3-3.

Mbappe scored twice in the game to strengthen his bid to win Ligue 1's Golden Boot.