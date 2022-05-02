Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Talk Fueled By Carlo Ancelotti And Florentino Perez Comments

Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez were both quizzed about Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid celebrated winning La Liga at the weekend.

A 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday rubber-stamped Real's record-enhancing 35th La Liga title with four matches to spare.

The party began as soon as the game had finished, with the trophy presented to Real on the pitch at the Bernabeu.

As the celebrations continued, manager Ancelotti and club president Perez were asked by reporters for their reaction to becoming champions again.

But there was another topic high on the agenda. That topic was the future of Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe.

Mbappe, 23, is currently set to be out of contract at the end of June and a free transfer from PSG to Real has long been mooted.

But will months of rumors materialize into the most high-profile transfer of the summer?

Responding to a question about Real possibly signing Mbappe, Perez told Movistar: "I hadn't thought about it but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on."

Perez added: "When we plan next year's squad, we'll see."

Ancelotti was asked a similar question by beIN Sports. His reply was equally provocative.

"Mbappe to Real Madrid? With this club, with this president, the future is already written."

When asked if that remark meant a deal was already done, he replied: "I didn't say that."

PSG played their match this weekend on Friday night as they blew a 3-1 lead at Strasbourg to draw 3-3.

Mbappe scored twice in the game to strengthen his bid to win Ligue 1's Golden Boot.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in April 2022

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in April 2022

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in April 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Talk Fueled By Carlo Ancelotti And Florentino Perez Comments

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Karim Benzema (left) and Marcelo lift the La Liga trophy after helping Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title in 2022
News

Real Madrid Celebrate With La Liga Trophy After Moving Nine Titles Clear Of Barcelona

By Robert SummerscalesApr 30, 2022
A banner in the form of a Russian flag, paying tribute to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, is pictured at Stamford Bridge in April 2022
News

John Terry Wants To Fund New Roman Abramovich Banner At Stamford Bridge

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
West Ham's players celebrate a goal scored by Michael Antonio (center) during their 2-1 home loss to Frankfurt in April 2022
News

West Ham Identify Fans Accused Of Attacking German Journalists For Celebrating Frankfurt Goal

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti pictured watching their teams in action during their Champions League last 16 clash in February 2022
News

Carlo Ancelotti Suggests Mauricio Pochettino Was Not "100%" Honest About Kylian Mbappe

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
An aerial view of the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona
News

FC Barcelona's Temporary Move To Olympic Stadium Confirmed

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City in April 2022
News

No Pay Increase In Jurgen Klopp's New Liverpool Contract But Coaching Staff Will Get More

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021
News

Mason Greenwood's Bail Extended As Police Continue To Investigate Allegations

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Mo Salah pictured in action for Liverpool against Villarreal in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Named Footballer Of The Year With 48% Of FWA Vote

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022