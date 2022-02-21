Skip to main content

Martin Odegaard "Has All The Qualities" To Be Next Arsenal Captain, Says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Martin Odegaard could be a potential candidate to be the next Arsenal captain.

Arsenal do not currently have a permanent skipper.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the position in December, shortly before leaving the club to join Barcelona.

Manager Arteta then appointed Alexandre Lacazette as Aubameyang's temporary replacement, but the French striker is set to move on in June when his current contract expires.

Odegaard has established himself as a key player for the Gunners since arriving from Real Madrid in January 2021.

Last season, he scored two goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances after signing on loan.

He then made his move to the Emirates Stadium permanent in August and has since produced four goals and four assists in 24 matches this season.

But it is not just Odegaard's attacking numbers that have impressed Arteta.

When asked whether Odegaard could be a future Arsenal captain, Arteta replied, as quoted by The Mirror: "He certainly has all the qualities to do that, absolutely.

Martin Odegaard and Mikel Arteta pictured talking during Arsenal vs Man United in January 2021

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard

"Talking to his national team coach and how highly they speak of him. He walks through the corridor and everybody loves him.

"He is such a nice, humble guy and he leads with the way he is. It is very natural for him and that will come.

"He generated expectations when he was 16 as well. Everybody wanted him. And then he had to fulfill that in a club like Madrid where the competition is like it is.

"It is extremely difficult but now he has found his place. He is really happy here, he has the environment. He has the people, he has the time on the pitch to enjoy it and I think that is what he is doing."

