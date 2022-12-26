Newcastle Thrash Leicester City To Keep Bid For Champions League Qualification On Track

Newcastle United climbed to second in the Premier League table on Boxing Day after thrashing Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

All of Newcastle's goals came inside the opening 32 minutes.

Chris Wood got the first from the penalty spot after Daniel Amartey had fouled Joelinton.

A fine team move finished off by Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 before Joelinton headed home the third from a Kieran Trippier corner.

Newcastle have now taken 33 points from 16 Premier League games this season.

Eddie Howe's side have only lost once all season - a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in August - and have already beaten the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea.

Newcastle have not competed in the UEFA Champions League for almost 20 years.

Their last game in the Champions League was a 2-0 loss to Barcelona in March 2003.

But a top-four finish in the Premier League would be enough to see the Magpies qualify for next season's UCL group stage.

That is starting to look more and more like a realistic ambition.

But fans love to dream above and beyond realism. Newcastle supporters at Leicester sang: "We're going to win the league!"