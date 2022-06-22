Skip to main content

World Cup Hosts Qatar Beaten By Northern Irish Champions Linfield In Country Vs Club Friendly

Qatar lost to Northern Irish side Linfield in a country vs club friendly match in Spain on Tuesday.

The match in Marbella was Linfield's first game of pre-season, while it formed part of Qatar's preparations for the World Cup - which is just five months away.

Qatar, who will host the World Cup and face Ecuador in their first fixture, named seven players in their starting XI that had also featured in their last FIFA-recognized match - a 0-0 draw against Slovenia in March.

But despite their international experience, Qatar were beaten 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Chris McKee.

Linfield won the NIFL Premiership last season by finishing with 83 points - one ahead of second-placed Cliftonville.

That title victory saw Linfield qualify for the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round.

Linfield will begin their Champions League campaign against Welsh side The New Saints on July 5.

Qatar are preparing to compete at a World Cup for the first time ever. As tournament hosts, they qualified automatically.

A picture of Al Rihla - the official adidas ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
