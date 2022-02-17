Skip to main content

Ralph Hasenhuttl Responds To Links With Man United Manager's Job

Ralph Hasenhuttl has played down suggestions that he could be the next manager of Manchester United.

The Southampton boss has been tipped by some as a candidate for the Old Trafford hot-seat, which will be vacated by interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

After watching Southampton hold United to a 1-1 draw earlier this month, BT Sport pundits Paul Scholes and Glenn Hoddle both suggested that Hasenhuttl could be a potentially good fit for the Red Devils, as reported by the Daily Mail.

One of Hasenhuttl's current Southampton players even recently admitted that the German was destined for bigger things.

Saints defender Jan Bednarek was quoted by Eurosport as saying: "You can see that we have performed against the biggest teams and he's got the idea and the philosophy of playing football that could suit a big team.

"I think if we keep going like that, keep performing like that, the big teams will look at him and analyze the way he's managing the team, and I think that they will like him.

"I can't see really many things against that.

"I keep my fingers crossed that he will become one day, the manager of the biggest teams in the world."

Ralph Hasenhuttl pictured on the sideline during Southampton's 1-1 draw at Manchester United in February 2022

Ralph Hasenhuttl came to Old Trafford with Southampton earlier this month and his team drew 1-1

When asked about Bednarek's comments on Thursday, Hasenhuttl laughed and then told The Independent: "This was a very awful question for a player from my team. What else should he answer?"He has to answer quite well. He tried to come out of this question with a good answer and he did it."

On being named as a potential name in the running for the United job, Hasenhuttl added: "This is not in my mind and also not the things that are interesting me.

"I don't want to speak about my future every week."

