Real Madrid Wish To Insert €1 Billion Release Clauses In New Contracts For Brazil Duo

Real Madrid are reportedly intent on getting Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao to sign new contracts.

The Brazilian duo have been among Real's top performers this season.

Wide forward Vinicius has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists, while defender Militao has only missed one game in La Liga and the Champions League.

Aged 21 and 24 respectively, both Brazilians look set to play key roles in Real's medium-term future.

Vinicius is under contract until June 2024 and Militao's deal runs to 2025.

But both are line to get new contracts before this summer's transfer window, according to a report by GOAL.

Vinicius Junior (right) celebrates a goal with Eder Militao for Real Madrid against Elche in October 2021

The report also claims that Real intend to increase the value of the release clauses in each of their contracts to €1 billion ($1.13b).

Release clauses are mandatory in La Liga. Every player's contract must include a figure which their current club would be obliged to accept should an offer reach it.

Real's desire to tie down Vinicius and Militao has likely been prompted by outside interest in the pair.

As noted by GOAL, Manchester City have shown interest in Vinicius previously, while Militao's admirers include Chelsea.

Vinicius Junior (right) celebrates a goal with Eder Militao for Real Madrid against Elche in October 2021
