Uruguay Register Fifth Straight Clean Sheet In World Cup Group Stage
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
Uruguay came closer than South Korea to finding a winner in what was a quiet game for both goalkeepers.
Thursday's Group H opener witnessed 17 shots but only one that found the target - a tame effort from Mataas Vecino.
Both sides had one golden chance each in the first half.
The first fell to South Korea on 34 minutes when overlapping right-back Kim Moon-hwan cut the ball back to Ui-jo Hwang, who fired over from nine yards.
Uruguay came a lot closer towards the end of the half when Diego Godin's header from a corner kick bounced back off the inside of the post.
Federico Valverde was the game's official Player of the Match and he almost produced a stunning late winner. But, after riding two tackles, his long-range effort rattled the woodwork.
Thursday's result means that Uruguay have now not conceded a single goal in any of their last five games during the group stage of a FIFA World Cup.
They won all three of their group games in 2018, beating Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia - 1-0, 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.
Uruguay also won 1-0 in their final group game in 2014 when they beat Italy.
The last player to score a group stage goal against Uruguay at a FIFA World Cup was Wayne Rooney in England's 2-1 loss earlier in 2014.