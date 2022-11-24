Skip to main content

Uruguay Register Fifth Straight Clean Sheet In World Cup Group Stage

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

Uruguay came closer than South Korea to finding a winner in what was a quiet game for both goalkeepers.

Thursday's Group H opener witnessed 17 shots but only one that found the target - a tame effort from Mataas Vecino.

Both sides had one golden chance each in the first half.

The first fell to South Korea on 34 minutes when overlapping right-back Kim Moon-hwan cut the ball back to Ui-jo Hwang, who fired over from nine yards.

Uruguay came a lot closer towards the end of the half when Diego Godin's header from a corner kick bounced back off the inside of the post.

Diego Godin (left) and Son Heung-min pictured battling for the ball during Uruguay's 0-0 draw with South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Federico Valverde was the game's official Player of the Match and he almost produced a stunning late winner. But, after riding two tackles, his long-range effort rattled the woodwork.

Thursday's result means that Uruguay have now not conceded a single goal in any of their last five games during the group stage of a FIFA World Cup.

They won all three of their group games in 2018, beating Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia - 1-0, 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.

Uruguay also won 1-0 in their final group game in 2014 when they beat Italy.

The last player to score a group stage goal against Uruguay at a FIFA World Cup was Wayne Rooney in England's 2-1 loss earlier in 2014.

