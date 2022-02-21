US Clasico Mooted With Real Madrid & Barcelona Linked To Mini European Super League

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be set to go head-to-head on American soil this summer.

The Spanish giants have reportedly teamed up with Juventus with the intention of planning a lucrative pre-season tournament, in a bid to make up for financial losses encountered during the COVID pandemic.

According to ESPN, the trio have approached AC Milan to be the fourth and final team to take part in what would likely be a six-game round robin event on the west coast.

A pre-season tournament in the States between Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Milan might be seen by many as a mini European Super League.

All four clubs were among a group of 12 who initially signed up for the controversial Super League project last year.

Real Madrid and Barcelona last played each other at the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia IMAGO/Marca

Nine of those clubs, including Milan, publicly pulled out of the project following a furious backlash from fans and UEFA.

But Real, Barca and Juve are said to remain keen on the idea.

While Juve and Milan would likely be big attractions for New York's large Italian community, a Clasico between Real and Barca would undoubtably be the main event regardless of its venue.

Real have won the last five Clasicos, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Barca in the Supercopa de Espana in January.

That match also took place outside of Spain, in Saudi Arabia's King Fahd Stadium.