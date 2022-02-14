Man United Linked With Versatile Algerian Who Could Fill Problem Position

Skip to main content

Man United Linked With Versatile Algeria International Who Could Fill Problem Position

Manchester United are said to be keen on Algeria utility man Ramy Bensebaini.

Bensebaini has been one of the German Bundesliga's most reliable performers since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from French side Rennes in 2019.

The 26-year-old has consistently impressed despite being used in multiple positions, including left-back, center-back, central midfield and on the left wing.

Although almost half of his appearances this season have come in the center of defense, United are eyeing him as a potential replacement for left-back Luke Shaw, according to a report by Fichajes.

Left-back has been something of a problem position for United this season, with neither Shaw nor Diogo Dalot getting close to top gear.

Bensebaini is very comfortable in that position and, although he is not quite as fast or dynamic as Shaw, he is arguably much better than the England international when it comes to both defending and his final delivery.

Ramy Bensebaini pictured in Bundesliga action for Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach star Ramy Bensebaini is said to be a transfer target for Man United

Going forward, Bensebaini has scored 12 goals and assisted four more in his 57 Bundesliga appearances to date. That is a record of a goal or assist every 3.5625 games, compared to Shaw's Premier League return of one every 12.75 games.

Bensebaini's adaptability is another plus point as it allows his managers the freedom to make mid-match tactical tweaks seamlessly.

His ability to switch from left-back or wing-back to center-back would suit a manager who likes to play both 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1.

It is not yet clear who will be in charge of United next season but the two frontrunners for the job are Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino. Both of these managers are well known for their tactical fluidity.

Ramy Bensebaini pictured in Bundesliga action for Borussia Moenchengladbach
Man United Linked With Versatile Algerian Who Could Fill Problem Position

