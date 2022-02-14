Skip to main content

Chelsea Youngster Could Be Answer To Arsenal's Striking Issues

Armando Broja is reportedly be eyed by Arsenal amid an impressive period of form for Southampton.

Broja, who was born in England but plays senior international football for Albania, is currently on loan at Southampton from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has scored eight times for the Saints this season, including in a recent 3-2 win at Tottenham, where he had spent two years in the academy as a child.

According to football.london, Arsenal are monitoring Broja and have him high on their wish-list. 

Signing a striker will almost certainly be Arsenal's top priority in the summer transfer window.

Armando Broja pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020

Armando Broja, pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020, is reportedly being eyed by Arsenal

After letting former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona at the start of February, Arsenal are also set to lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette on free transfers when their contracts expire in June.

As things stand, that would leave Gabriel Martinelli, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in June, as the only first-team striker at the club.

Broja has only made one appearance for Chelsea to date - he replaced Olivier Giroud for the final five minutes of a 4-0 win over Everton in 2020.

But his performances in 20 Premier League outings for Southampton, including 12 as a starter, should demonstrate to Arsenal that his has plenty to offer at this level.

Chelsea may not want to lose Broja, but his chances of breaking through at Stamford Bridge are much slimmer than they would be at the Emirates Stadium.

And after spending a season as a first-team regular at Southampton, Broja could be reluctant to play the role of benchwarmer with the Blues.

Armando Broja pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Youngster Could Be Answer To Arsenal's Striking Issues

54 seconds ago
Romelu Lukaku is mobbed by his Chelsea teammates after scoring in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras
News

Club World Cup: Chelsea Complete Trophy Collection Thanks To Club Legend Kai Havertz

Feb 12, 2022
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier watches on during his side's game at Everton in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Four Goalkeepers On Barcelona Shortlist

Feb 12, 2022
David de Gea screams in frustration during Man Utd's draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

David De Gea Thinks "Curse" Is Behind Man United's Poor Form

Feb 12, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
Features

Cristiano Jr Is A Man Utd Player... But Which National Team Might He Play For In Future?

Feb 12, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Offside Stat And His Reaction To Disallowed Goal Is Worrying

Feb 12, 2022
Arturo Vidal celebrates a goal for Juventus with manager Antonio Conte in 2013
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Linked With Move That Would Defy Recent Transfer Policy

Feb 12, 2022
Marcelo pictured in action for Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Arsenal Star Cited As Possible Marcelo Replacement At Real Madrid

Feb 12, 2022
Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino pictured embracing during Tottenham vs Fulham in 2018
Transfer Talk

Harry Kane Is Mr Right For Mauricio Pochettino If He Is For Man Utd

Feb 12, 2022