Chelsea Youngster Could Be Answer To Arsenal's Striking Issues

Armando Broja is reportedly be eyed by Arsenal amid an impressive period of form for Southampton.

Broja, who was born in England but plays senior international football for Albania, is currently on loan at Southampton from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has scored eight times for the Saints this season, including in a recent 3-2 win at Tottenham, where he had spent two years in the academy as a child.

According to football.london, Arsenal are monitoring Broja and have him high on their wish-list.

Signing a striker will almost certainly be Arsenal's top priority in the summer transfer window.

Armando Broja, pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020, is reportedly being eyed by Arsenal IMAGO/Andy Rowland

After letting former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona at the start of February, Arsenal are also set to lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette on free transfers when their contracts expire in June.

As things stand, that would leave Gabriel Martinelli, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in June, as the only first-team striker at the club.

Broja has only made one appearance for Chelsea to date - he replaced Olivier Giroud for the final five minutes of a 4-0 win over Everton in 2020.

But his performances in 20 Premier League outings for Southampton, including 12 as a starter, should demonstrate to Arsenal that his has plenty to offer at this level.

Chelsea may not want to lose Broja, but his chances of breaking through at Stamford Bridge are much slimmer than they would be at the Emirates Stadium.

And after spending a season as a first-team regular at Southampton, Broja could be reluctant to play the role of benchwarmer with the Blues.