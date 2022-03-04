Skip to main content

Harry Maguire's Man United Status Under Threat As Club Linked With Chelsea & Barca Defenders

Harry Maguire's status as Manchester United captain is looking increasingly under threat as the club are said to be eyeing up new signings in his position.

Maguire was appointed as club captain by former manager by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020, following the sale of previous skipper Ashley Young.

He has been a regular starter since then, but his performances this season have raised concerns among fans and in the media about whether he is good enough to keep his place in United first XI.

It seems as though those concerns may be being echoed inside the club, with the Daily Mail claiming that United bosses are prioritizing the signing of a world-class center-back this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Ronald Araujo have both been linked with possible moves to Old Trafford this summer, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Harry Maguire pictured during Manchester United's game at Leeds in February 2022

Germany international Rudiger, 29, could be available on a free transfer in June if he does not sign a new contract at Chelsea before then.

United would have to pay a transfer fee for Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo.

But they could possibly get the 22-year-old for a discounted price as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his Barcelona contract this summer.

Maguire has started 21 of United's 27 Premier League games this season, but he was benched for last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Watford.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to the starting lineup in Sunday's Manchester derby against Premier League leaders City.

