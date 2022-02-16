PSG's Kylian Mbappe Responds To Real Madrid Transfer Rumors In French And Spanish

Every sports broadcaster in Europe wanted to speak to Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night after his late goal saw PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris.

Mbappe had been close to his brilliant best, scoring 9/10 in our PSG player ratings.

But it was not just his performance that journalists wanted to ask him about.

Mbappe's current PSG contract is due to expire in June when it is widely expected that he will move to Real on a free transfer.

But the 23-year-old did not look at all conflicted as he celebrated scoring for PSG in added time.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid IMAGO/Bruno Fahy

He later insisted, while speaking Spanish in a pitch-side interview with Movistar, that the outcome of the game will not impact his future, which he claimed was still undecided.

"I've not decided my future," said Mbappe. "I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

"This game to influence my future? No. I've not decided. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season."

Mbappe was also quizzed about the difficulty of playing against his potential future employers when he spoke to French TV station Canal+.

"It's easy, you have to play football," Mbappe told them, in quotes translated by GOAL.

"We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I'm a PSG player, I'm always very happy."

PSG will face Real again on March 9 when the Bernabeu hosts the second leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter.