Skip to main content

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Responds To Real Madrid Transfer Rumors In French And Spanish

Every sports broadcaster in Europe wanted to speak to Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night after his late goal saw PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris.

Mbappe had been close to his brilliant best, scoring 9/10 in our PSG player ratings.

But it was not just his performance that journalists wanted to ask him about.

Mbappe's current PSG contract is due to expire in June when it is widely expected that he will move to Real on a free transfer.

But the 23-year-old did not look at all conflicted as he celebrated scoring for PSG in added time.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid

He later insisted, while speaking Spanish in a pitch-side interview with Movistar, that the outcome of the game will not impact his future, which he claimed was still undecided.

"I've not decided my future," said Mbappe. "I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

"This game to influence my future? No. I've not decided. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season."

Mbappe was also quizzed about the difficulty of playing against his potential future employers when he spoke to French TV station Canal+.

"It's easy, you have to play football," Mbappe told them, in quotes translated by GOAL.

"We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I'm a PSG player, I'm always very happy."

PSG will face Real again on March 9 when the Bernabeu hosts the second leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Responds To Real Madrid Transfer Rumors In French And Spanish

1 minute ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Hails Kylian Mbappe As Best Player In Europe

25 minutes ago
Peter Schmeichel pictured standing outside Old Trafford in February 2020
News

Peter Schmeichel Mocked On TV For Saying Man Utd Can Win Champions League

48 minutes ago
Lionel Messi pictured taking a penalty for PSG which was saved by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois (out of shot)
News

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Says Lionel Messi's Penalty Was "Obvious"

1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola gestures from the sideline during Man City's 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in February 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Criticizes Man City Players For Underperforming In 5-0 UCL Win

13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022, for Manchester United against Brighton
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is "Back On Track" After Man United Beat Brighton

13 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe scores for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid: 9/10 Kylian Mbappe Papers Over Lionel Messi Penalty Miss

14 hours ago
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by PSG's Lionel Messi in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG: 9/10 Thibaut Courtois *Almost* Unbeatable

14 hours ago
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jose Mourinho pictured in conversation during Tottenham vs Brentford in January 2021
Transfer Talk

Jose Mourinho's Favorite Tottenham Player Linked With Roma Move

20 hours ago