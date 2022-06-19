Mo Salah Increasing Likely To Leave Liverpool On Free Transfer In 2023

Liverpool are said to be bracing themselves for an increasingly likely situation that would see Mo Salah leave Anfield on a free transfer next summer.

Salah's current contract is due to expire in June 2023 and talks over an extension have reached an impasse.

According to The Mirror, Salah is demanding that Liverpool double his current wage to £400,000 per week but the club are unwilling to go that high.

It is suggested that Liverpool's latest offer, which still fell way short of Salah's demands, was as high as they are willing to go.

Liverpool are therefore facing a very real prospect of losing one of the best players on the planet for no transfer fee in 12 months.

Mo Salah has just over 12 months left on his current Liverpool contract IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

But although the 2022/23 season could well be Salah's last as a Liverpool player, The Mirror claims that there are no concerns among club staff that he could lose focus on the field because he is too professional.

It is also highly unlikely that Liverpool will look to cash-in on Salah this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

Salah was the best player in the Premier League last season, winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award after scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists.

Even if he is not committed to Liverpool for the long-term, Salah is likely to play a key role in their bid for glory in the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool's Premier League fixture list begins with a trip to Fulham on August 6 - seven days after they play Manchester City in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium.