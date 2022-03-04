Thomas Tuchel Admits Roman Abramovich's Sale Of Chelsea Could Make It Harder To Keep Players

Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that the sale of Chelsea could hamper the club in its negotiations to keep players whose contracts are close to expiring.

Roman Abramovich plans to sell the club he has owned since 2003 at a time when three first-team stars are being linked with possible moves away on free transfers.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all in the final six months of their contracts.

The trio are therefore permitted to talk to overseas clubs with a view to signing pre-contract agreements with them.

Chelsea are keen to extend the deals of their defensive stars but uncertainly around the club's future may leave them in a weakened position.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media on Friday IMAGO/Nick Potts

“Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is," said Tuchel, as quoted by BT Sport.

“And you never know, maybe there's a positive effect on the negotiation, maybe there's a negative effect.

"We cannot predict and I would like not to predict, not to start predicting all scenarios, because we just lose focus on it.

"But of course everybody has a different situation, everybody feels differently about it."

Christensen is in advanced talks with Barcelona, according to ESPN, while Antonio Rudiger is reportedly being eyed by Manchester United.

The Daily Mail claim that United want to bring in a world-class center-back amid concerns over Harry Maguire, with Rudiger said to be on their shortlist.