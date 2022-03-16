Skip to main content

Coca-Cola Rains Over Harry Kane As He Volleys Bottle While Celebrating Record-Breaking Goal

Harry Kane gave new meaning to the term 'sweet left foot' during Tottenham's 2-0 win at Brighton on Wednesday.

Kane, who is naturally right-footed, slotted a low left-foot shot past Robert Sanchez to score Tottenham's second goal at the American Express Community Stadium.

The goal was scored at the end of the stadium where Tottenham's away fans were housed.

Amid chaotic scenes one fan threw a bottle of Coca-Cola high into the air.

Most sporting arenas only permit bottles of liquid if their lids have been removed. The reasoning is that this makes them less dangerous as projectiles.

As Kane celebrated his goal in front of the Spurs supporters, he saw the open bottle looping towards him and he instinctively volleyed it, again with his left foot, sending sweet brown liquid everywhere.

Tottenham had earlier taken the lead in the Premier League game when Cristian Romero inadvertently deflected a Dejan Kulusevski shot past Sanchez.

But there was no luck about Kane's goal, which saw him break a Premier League record.

Kane has now scored more away goals than any other player in Premier League history.

The bottle-throwing incident occurred less than 24 hours after Manchester United fans had been filmed angrily targeting Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone with similar objects at Old Trafford.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chelsea fans in Lille were seen throwing glass bottles at police amid ugly scenes before their Champions League match. 

Coca-Cola Rains Over Harry Kane As He Volleys Bottle While Celebrating Record-Breaking Goal

