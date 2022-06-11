Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany - Watch Zsolt Nagy And Jonas Hofmann Goals From Budapest

Germany recorded a third consecutive draw in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday when they held Hungary 1-1 in Budapest.

Both the goals came inside the opening 10 minutes as Zsolt Nagy fired Hungary in front before Jonas Hofmann equalized.

Germany bossed possession with 65% but Manuel Neuer was the much busier keeper, making six saves while Hungary stopper Peter Gulacsi did not make any.

After three rounds of fixtures, Germany sit third in Group A3, one point ahead of England and two behind leaders Italy.

Hungary are second with four points.

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany