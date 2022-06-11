Skip to main content

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany - Watch Zsolt Nagy And Jonas Hofmann Goals From Budapest

Germany recorded a third consecutive draw in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday when they held Hungary 1-1 in Budapest.

Both the goals came inside the opening 10 minutes as Zsolt Nagy fired Hungary in front before Jonas Hofmann equalized.

Germany bossed possession with 65% but Manuel Neuer was the much busier keeper, making six saves while Hungary stopper Peter Gulacsi did not make any.

After three rounds of fixtures, Germany sit third in Group A3, one point ahead of England and two behind leaders Italy.

Hungary are second with four points.

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany

Jonas Hofmann pictured celebrating after scoring for Germany in their 1-1 draw with Hungary in June 2022

Jonas Hofmann pictured celebrating after scoring for Germany in their 1-1 draw with Hungary

Jonas Hofmann pictured celebrating after scoring for Germany in their 1-1 draw with Hungary in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany - Watch Zsolt Nagy And Jonas Hofmann Goals From Budapest

By Robert Summerscales17 seconds ago
Raheem Sterling (pictured) right after sending a close-range shot high over the crossbar in England's 0-0 with Italy in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 0-0 Italy - Watch Raheem Sterling Miss Sitter In Nations League Stalemate

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
Brennan Johnson pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Wales in their 1-1 draw against Belgium in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium - Watch Brennan Johnson Score First International Goal

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
An action shot from the UEFA Nations League game between Holland and Poland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Holland 2-2 Poland - Watch Memphis Miss Penalty In Another Nations League Thriller

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni pictured in action for France against Denmark in June 2022
News

Aurelien Tchouameni Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Signing In Real Madrid History

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Chus Rubio pictured shooting to score from well inside his own half for Andorra against Liechtenstein
Watch

Watch Andorra's Chus Rubio Score UEFA Nations League Wondergoal From Well Inside Own Half

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 1-1 draw with Austria in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Austria 1-1 France - Watch Kylian Mbappe Equalize Then Almost Score Late Winner

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022
News

Ecuador's World Cup Place Confirmed As FIFA Dismisses Chile Complaint About Byron Castillo

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Karim Benzema and Gerard Pique (right) pictured in action during October 2021's Clasico which saw Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou
News

What Is Soccer Champions Tour 22? Why Real Madrid And Barcelona Are Coming To USA

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022