Lionel Messi Receives Guard Of Honor Upon Return To PSG Training

Lionel Messi returned to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday for the first time as a World Cup winner.

Messi had been granted time off to celebrate after leading Argentina to glory in the Qatar 2022 final 17 days earlier.

Upon his return to PSG training, Messi was given a guard of honor by his teammates and the club's coaching staff.

Lionel Messi pictured receiving a guard of honor after returning to PSG training 17 days after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Messi later took to Instagram to share some photos from his first PSG training session of 2023.

Alongside the photos, Messi wrote: "Many thanks to my colleagues and all the people of the club for the welcome they gave me.

"We're back and looking forward to continuing to meet the goals of this season".

Kylian Mbappe, who had been on the losing side in the World Cup final despite scoring a hat-trick, was not present at PSG training on Wednesday.

Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are currently on holiday. The pair were spotted in New York at a Brooklyn Nets game earlier this week.

Argentina
Argentina

By Robert Summerscales
