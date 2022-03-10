Sevilla 1-0 West Ham Highlights And Match Stats As Munir Wins Europa League First Leg

Munir El Haddadi scored his second winning goal in three games as Sevilla established a 1-0 first-leg lead over West Ham United in the Europa League round of 16.

The former Barcelona forward, who struck the winner in Sevilla's derby win over Real Betis last month, met a Marcos Acuna free-kick with a sweet volley that flew past Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Munir's goal came after an hour of play at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and it was no less than Sevilla's dominance merited.

As the match stats below illustrate, Sevilla created more chances than West Ham, who will be relieved to still be in the contest going into the second leg in London next week.

But while Sevilla had more chances than West Ham in terms of volume, the most clear-cut opportunity of the night fell to the English side inside the opening 11 minutes.

Nikola Vlasic headed a golden chance straight at Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou, who could only parry the ball in to the path of Michail Antonio.

It looked likely that Antonio would convert from the rebound but he missed his kick from close range.

Munir El Haddadi celebrates after scoring the winner in Sevilla's 1-0 victory over West Ham

Match Stats

Sevilla West Ham 3 Fouls 7 1 Yellow cards 3 0 Red cards 0 0 Offsides 0 7 Corners 3 56% Possession 44% 22 Shots 9 6 Shots on target 3

Marcos Acuna was Sevilla's stand-out performer.

The 30-year-old left-back touched the ball more times than any other player and was a key contributor at both ends of the field.

Marcos Acuna Stats

Touches 109 Passes 80 Pass accuracy 91.3% Key passes 5 Crosses 10 Assists 1 Dribbles completed 2 Tackles 3 Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Fouls 0

