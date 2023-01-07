Skip to main content

Watch Harry Kane Score 19-Yard Stunner Against Portsmouth To Edge Closer To Tottenham Goal Record

Harry Kane scored the 265th goal of his Tottenham Hotspur career with a brilliant strike in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Portsmouth.

Kane found the net with an emphatic effort from 19 yards after playing a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon.

The England captain now needs just one more goal to equal Tottenham's all-time goalscoring record.

Jimmy Greaves has held that record for more than half a century after scoring 266 Spurs goals between 1961 and 1970.

Kane's strike on Saturday was the 17th of his FA Cup career.

Harry Kane pictured waving to fans after scoring his 265th Tottenham goal during an FA Cup game against Portsmouth in January 2023

It came from Tottenham's only shot on target against Portsmouth.

But it was enough to seal a 1-0 victory and a place in the fourth round.

The draw for round four will take place on Sunday ahead of Manchester City's game with Chelsea.

