Birmingham Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz Talks Brahmas, Coaching Staff, QB Situation Ahead of UFL Title Game
The Birmingham Stallions are less than a week away from the UFL title game against the San Antonio Brahmas. They are coming off a 31-18 win over the Michigan Panthers to capture the USFL Conference title.
Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz spoke with the media Tuesday and expressed how the team is ready for revenge on the only team to beat them this season.
“We know we have a great challenge with San Antonio. I think our players are really excited," he asserted. "If they could have picked one team to be in it, I think it's San Antonio because it's the only blemish on our record, and it's not very often in sports, that when you lose a game, you get a do-over.”
San Antonio asserted its dominance, beating the favorite St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 in the XFL Conference title game on Sunday. Holtz expressed to SI.com that he feels credit needs to be given to Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips for having the Brahmas play great complementary football.
“They win a lot of games on defense because of their offense and vice versa. They win a lot of games on offense because of their defense. I think they complement each other very well in that they have big play, explosive players on the offensive side of the ball at the skill positions and a tailback, and they have a quarterback that is talented enough to get them the ball.”- Skip Holtz
The Stallions went through a defensive coordinator change after John Chavis left the team for personal reasons and Corey Chamblin stepped in. After allowing over 25 points against the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks, the defense has held its last three opponents to under 20 points. Holtz credited the defensive coaching staff for keeping the unit together.
“I think our players have great confidence in our defensive staff," said Holtz. "I think Corey and Bill (Johnson) and Daric Riley and the addition of Anthony Blevins has really been... They've really gelled together since they got on the roller coaster halfway down the hill or three-fourths of the way down the hill. I think they've done a great job.”
The biggest question this week is whether Adrian Martinez or Matt Corral will start at quarterback. Martinez was named UFL MVP on Monday after being benched in the USFL Conference title game for Corral. Holtz made it clear that Martinez will still be the guy, but a two-quarterback system isn’t out of the question.
“Right now, Adrian will be the quarterback," he promised. "I don't know what's going to happen in the third, fourth series, you know what I mean? But right now, Adrian will be our quarterback. But I don't hesitate to play two, just like I did at the beginning of the season.”
The Stallions and Brahmas face off in the UFL title game on Sunday at 5 pm EST on Fox.
