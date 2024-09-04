Eight Players Sign UFL Contracts After Labor Day Weekend
After celebrating the Labor Day weekend, the UFL was back at work with getting players signed onto rosters.
On Tuesday, the league announced that three teams signed a total of eight players. Here are the signings that were made:
Houston Roughnecks
- TE Geor’Quarius Spivey
Spivey was selected in the last round of this year’s UFL College Draft by the Roughnecks. He made 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown in 52 career games that concluded with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Memphis Showboats
- ILB Anthony Butler
- K Matt Coghlin
- OG Salesi Uhatafe
Uhatafe started games at right guard for the Showboats this past season. Butler returns to the team as well after playing in six games, racking up 25 tackles and two tackles for loss. Coghlin was stellar last season for Memphis as he only missed one of his 17 field goal attempts and hit a long of 57 yards.
San Antonio Brahmas
- OL Chuck Filiaga
- S Jordan Mosley
- WR Marquez Stevenson
- OL Sam Tecklenburg
Filiaga is coming back from a short stint in NFL with the Minnesota Vikings after starting at right tackle for the Brahmas last year. Tecklenburg filled in for Alex Mollette as the starting center after Mollette was placed on IR early in the season. Stevenson was consistent at receiver as he was third on San Antonio in receptions (33) and receiving touchdowns (two). Mosley led the Brahmas in tackles with 75 and added two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 10 games.
