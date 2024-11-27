Memphis Showboats Waive Eight Players in Latest UFL Transactions
In non-expansion news, the Memphis Showboats started the UFL week by putting a dent in their roster, waiving eight players. The Arlington Renegades also added an offensive lineman on Tuesday as part of the transaction news announced by the UFL.
Here's a look at the moves that were made in the UFL on Monday and Tuesday.
Memphis Showboats (Waived)
- LB Anthony Butler
- DL Connor Christian
- DL Daylon Mack
- S Jarey Elder
- OLB Jeff McCulloch
- LB Malik Lawal
- OLB Terrill Hanks
- RB Titus Swen
Swen is the only offensive player on the list who was waived from the team after just one season with Memphis. He was third on the Showboats in rushing with 75 yards and had 69 receiving yards in 10 games. Memphis used him primarily as a returner, as he had 891 kickoff yards on 35 returns in 2024.
Lawal is the top tackler released from the Showboats, ranking fifth with 41 tackles and three tackles for loss. Elder is a long-time spring football player, playing in the USFL with the New Orleans Breakers for two seasons and Memphis last season. He racked up 38 tackles and two pass breakups in nine games.
Arlington Renegades (Signed)
OT Griffin McDowell
McDowell went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, but the Kansas City Chiefs signed him before releasing him in the preseason. He played college football at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2023 and was a second-team All-SoCon selection. He spent the previous five years at the University of Florida.
