Top 2026 UFL Expansion Options

Every football fan's favorite topic of expansion finally became a reality last week with the UFL announcing plans to add new teams in 2026.
SI.com's Mike Mitchell reported that the league is looking to add two teams in 2026 and an additional two teams in 2027 to bring the league total to 12 teams. Mitchell also said the league is looking at options to bring back former teams from the USFL and XFL as well.
This has started a storm of speculation on who could return and which new markets would benefit the league. There should be plenty of options to pick from for the UFL as there will be many cities throwing their hats in the ring.
Here are some markets SI.com believes could be viable options for the UFL in expansion.
1. Seattle, Washington
This one seems like an easy choice for an expansion team since the XFL has already been in Seattle in 2020 and 2023. UFL News Hub's Mark Perry already reported the league is looking to bring back the Sea Dragons for 2026.
Seattle averaged 25,616 fans per game in 2020 and 12,328 in 2023, which were near the top in the league. Both seasons were played at Lumen Field, home to the Seattle Seahawks.
While there was a dip in attendance from 2020 to 2023, Seattle has an established fan base already and gives the league the West Coast presence it desperately needs.
2. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa was surprisingly one of the top markets for television ratings for the UFL in 2024. Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium is a prime stadium for the UFL to use as it has similar vibes to what they have in Birmingham with the Stallions as a college football stadium. The stadium seats over 47,000 people without a bad seat in the house.
Back in the 80s, the USFL had the Oklahoma Outlaws in the state, presenting an opportunity to bring back a team to which the league owns the rights. Plus, it would keep the team close to the other three Texas UFL teams, making travel more affordable for the league.
3. Portland, Oregon
Soccer stadiums always make for good locations for UFL teams; they are not as big, field conditions are always good and they are cheaper to use than an NFL stadium. Providence Park in Portland, Oregon can seat over 25,000 fans like Audi Field for the D.C. Defenders, which looks good on television.
This stays with the theme of the league wanting more teams in the western part of the United States. Another added benefit is that the league owns the name Portland Breakers, which would bring back an old USFL team from the 80s and return the Breakers name after it was used in New Orleans in 2022 and 2023.
4. San Diego, California
Poor San Diego had the rug pulled from right under it with the Chargers leaving for Los Angeles. A sizeable city with a West Coast presence and no football team makes all the sense for the UFL.
Snapdragon Stadium would be a perfect location as another college football stadium with 35,000 seats and the favorable field conditions of a soccer venue. Spring football has a history in San Diego with 2019's San Diego Fleet of the AAF succeeding with 20,000-plus fans in three of their four home games that season, proving the city has the potential to succeed there.
5. Harrison, New Jersey
This one is more of a wild card choice, but it does line up well with what the league is looking for. Red Bull Arena has 25,000 seats and is a solid location for a UFL team.
While Ohio would make more sense for the league with a more northern state involved and Canton's previous involvement in the USFL, New Jersey gives the UFL the New York television market it needs. The New York Guardians of the XFL played at MetLife Stadium in 2020 with decent attendance, but the optics were not so great on television. Putting the Guardians in a smaller stadium would be better for the league while providing a solid location to have fans in New York watch the UFL.
Other Potential UFL Expansion Locations
- Canton, Ohio
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Orlando, Florida
- New Orleans, Louisiana
