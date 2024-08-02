UFL Alums Sign with Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions
The UFL continues to announce its players' signings with NFL teams. On Thursday night, two more were official: Birmingham Stallions tight end Jordan Thomas signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Michigan Panthers offensive lineman Jacob Burton signed with the Detroit Lions.
Thomas played in all 10 regular-season games for the Stallions and made four catches for 75 yards. Last year, he played for two teams in the XFL: the St. Louis Battlehawks and Orlando Guardians. All of his stats came with the Guardians, as he caught eight catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
In the NFL, Thomas got his start with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was at his most productive in his rookie season, with 20 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns. However, Thomas would only make two more catches for 11 yards and a touchdown with the Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He also played with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.
Burton was the Panthers' starting left guard this past season, and he helped lead one of the top rushing attacks in the UFL. He played and started the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL. Burton has only played for one NFL team with the New York Giants in 2021.
The UFL landed 33 players on NFL rosters during the offseason as the Michigan Panthers have had the most in the league with seven. There will be more moves throughout NFL preseason.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.