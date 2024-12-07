UFL Concludes Busy Week with 16 Additional Contracts Inked for 2025 Season
This week has been one of the busiest for the UFL as the league has focused on signing new talent, signing a combined 16 players to UFL contracts for the 2025 campaign on Thursday and Friday alone.
Here's a look at all the players who inked new deals and who highlights the list of new players entering the league.
Arlington Renegades
- K Lucas Havrisik
- DL Marquise Lawson-Greenwood
Birmingham Stallions
- MLB Chapelle Russell
- K Harrison Mevis
- DE Kyle Phillips
D.C. Defenders
- FS Josh Proctor
- WR Joshua Matthews
- DE Nelson Ceaser
Memphis Showboats
- OG Jerome Carvin
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- CB Lance Boykin
- CB Ja'Quan Sheppard
- WR Joe Scates
- FS Keaton Ellis
St. Louis Battlehawks
- RB Jarveon Howard
- FS Lukas Denis
One of the biggest names on this list of players is safety Lukas Denis for the Battlehawks, who returns to the team after spending 2023 and 2024 in the NFL. Denis played for St. Louis in the XFL in 2023, where he made 37 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in 10 games. After his run with St. Louis last calendar year, he played for the Atlanta Falcons.
Spring football has become big for kickers, who have succeeded in the NFL after successful runs in the AAF, USFL, XFL, or UFL. Two more kickers join the UFL, with the Renegades signing Lucas Havrisik and the Stallions securing Harrison Mevis. Havrisik kicked for the Los Angeles Rams last year, making 15 of 20 field goals during the season. Mevis was briefly with the Carolina Panthers but did not kick in the NFL. He was more of a star in college with the Missouri Tigers, where he made 83.5% of his career field goals.
Memphis fans can take an extra look at wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, who has NFL experience. Lassiter played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and 2023, making one reception for two yards in two regular-season games.
