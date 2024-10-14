UFL Locks In Four More Players Including Former Missouri Wide Receiver
After a flurry of signings, transactions in the UFL have slowed down, with just four players signed in the last three days. Offense, defense and special teams made an appearance on the list of moves.
Here is a look at each of the players and how they could impact their teams in 2025:
Michigan Panthers
DE Keshawn Banks
Banks went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft last year and spent his preseason with Green Bay before getting released. He was honored as an All-Mountain West selection four times at San Diego State, including second-team selections in 2019 and 2021. In five seasons with the Aztecs, Banks notched 139 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble.
The Panthers are waiting to see if they will be able to bring back reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year Breeland Speaks after he left for the NFL. Without Speaks, Banks will have a legitimate shot for a roster spot as a rotational player on the defensive line.
D.C. Defenders
P Paxton Brooks
D.C. gets a boost of stability and reliability on special teams with Brooks' return at punter after he played in all 10 games for the Defenders a season ago. Brooks had 32 punts for 1,395 yards, averaging 43.6 yards per punt, and posted eight punts inside the 20-yard line. While he was in the middle of the pack league-wide in punting statistics, Brooks gives the Defenders someone they can trust in 2025.
Houston Roughnecks
WR Keke Chism
Houston has made a point this offseason to make sure it gets back all its top pass targets from 2024 as Chism is the latest to re-sign. He was second on the team in receptions (33) and yards (353) while adding one touchdown catch. The former Missouri wide receiver joins Emmanuel Butler and Cyril Grayson as receivers who recently re-signed as the team looks to bring back their top receiver Justin Hall.
St. Louis Battlehawks
CB Myles Jones
The Battlehawks secured one of their 2024 UFL College Draft picks as Jones was selected in the 10th and final round. Jones joins St. Louis after spending the preseason with the New York Jets. He had a six-year run at Texas A&M before spending a final seventh season with Duke last year, where he made seven tackles, two interceptions, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Jones will have to battle in training camp as he is joining a secondary that was first in the UFL in average pass yards allowed per catch, second in pass defense and one of three defenses to allow less than 60% completion percentage for the season. Should he make the roster, he is in good hands with guys like Tim Harris and Chris Payton-Jones.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.