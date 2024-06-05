2024 All-UFL Team Announced, Michigan Panthers Lead with 7 Selections
With the regular season in the books, the UFL is starting to release its offseason accolades. On Wednesday, the league announced the 26 players that are on the All-UFL team.
Here are the selections from each position:
Offense
Quarterback – Adrian Martinez (Birmingham Stallions)
Running Back – Jacob Saylors (St. Louis Battlehawks)
Wide Receiver – Hakeem Butler (St. Louis Battlehawks), Daewood Davis (Memphis Showboats), Marcus Simms (Michigan Panthers)
Tight End – Jace Sternberger (Birmingham Stallions)
Offensive Tackle – Jaryd Jones-Smith (St. Louis Battlehawks), Bobby Evans (Arlington Renegades)
Offensive Guard – Zack Johnson (Birmingham Stallions), Kohl Levao (San Antonio Brahmas)
Center – Mike Panasiuk (St. Louis Battlehawks)
Defense
Defensive Line – Carlos Davis (Birmingham Stallions), Daniel Wise (Michigan Panthers)
Edge/Outside Linebacker – Chris Odom (Houston Roughnecks), Breeland Speaks (Michigan Panthers)
Inside Linebacker – Tavante Beckett (San Antonio Brahmas), Willie Harvey (St. Louis Battlehawks)
Cornerback – Deandre Baker (D.C. Defenders), Nate Brooks (Michigan Panthers), Ajene Harris (Arlington Renegades)
Safety – Kai Nacua (Michigan Panthers), A.J. Thomas (Birmingham Stallions)
Special Teams
Kicker – Jake Bates (Michigan Panthers)
Punter – Marquette King (Arlington Renegades)
Long Snapper – Jordan Ober (Michigan Panthers)
Return Specialist – Chris Rowland (D.C. Defenders)
The Michigan Panthers lead the way with seven selections. St. Louis and Birmingham are tied for second with five selections apiece. Michigan and the Arlington Renegades are the only teams that have at least one player honored on offense, defense and special teams.
Breaking it down by conference, the USFL Conference took the crown with 14 players on the All-UFL team, compared to 12 on the XFL side. The XFL had six players on offense, four on defense and two on special teams. On the USFL side, the conference had five on offense, seven on defense and two on special teams.
Looking back at past all-league teams, there are four players from the XFL last year who made it on the All-UFL team: Butler, Jones-Smith, Panasiuk and Harris. Two players from the All-USFL Team in 2023 were selected this year in Sternberger and Speaks. Chris Odom is the only player from the 2022 All-USFL Team to be selected this year.
There’s no word on when individual awards will be announced. The UFL playoffs start this weekend with the USFL Conference title game between the Michigan Panthers and the Birmingham Stallions taking place on Saturday and the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks squaring off Sunday for the XFL Conference title.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.