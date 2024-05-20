2024 UFL Quarterback Rankings Through Week 8
The UFL season finished eight weeks of play with quarterback play staying strong as one of the best overall groups spring football has seen since the 1980s. Even with top quarterbacks like A.J. McCarron out, backups like Manny Wilkins (St. Louis Battlehawks) and Bryce Perkins (Michigan Panthers) impressed on the field.
Here is a look at the latest UFL quarterback rankings through the eight weeks of the season.
2024 UFL Quarterback Rankings
Best of the Rest
8) Reid Sinnett/Nolan Henderson (Houston Roughnecks)
7) Case Cookus (Memphis Showboats)
6) Quinten Dormady (San Antonio Brahmas)
5) Jordan Ta’amu (D.C. Defenders)
4) Bryce Perkins/Brian Lewerke (Michigan Panthers)
Michigan’s quarterback situation has been iffy at times, but the last two weeks, the offense has been clicking with both Brian Lewerke and Bryce Perkins. The two quarterbacks compliment each other well with Lewerke as the pocket passer and Perkins more of the runner. Perkins has completed 82 percent of his 22 passes with 222 yards and one touchdown, while Lewerke has 119 yards and one touchdown. Danny Etling might be back soon, but the Panthers might need to consider sticking with Perkins and Lewerke.
3) Luis Perez (Arlington Renegades)
While the Renegades are not in the playoff hunt anymore, Perez continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Perez has been holding strong as the league’s passing leader in yards (1,835). Statistically, this has been Perez’s best season as a professional and only seems to be getting better with age.
2) A.J. McCarron (St. Louis Battlehawks)
It’s a shame fans didn’t get to see McCarron (ankle) on the field in Week 8 as Manny Wilkins filled in. Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht has already said McCarron is week to week so with St. Louis already in the playoffs, McCarron could take more time to recovery. He has thrown for 1,467 yards and was a league-high 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Once McCarron is back, the passing attack of the Battlehawks will be dangerous again.
1) Adrian Martinez (Birmingham Stallions)
This is an easy choice for who should be the MVP of the UFL as Martinez continues to impress. Martinez has thrown for 1,375 yards with 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions in eight games. He’s one of the league’s leading rushers with 431 yards and three more scores. Good luck trying to defend Martinez with everything he can do for the offense.
