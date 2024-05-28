2024 UFL Quarterback Rankings Through Week 9
Week 9 saw the reemergence of backup quarterback stepping in, including Chase Garbers’ return to the field for the San Antonio Brahmas. Other newer quarterbacks, such as Nolan Henderson and Bryce Perkins, showed their athleticism and skills as they went head-to-head.
Here is a look at the latest UFL quarterback rankings through nine weeks of the season.
2024 UFL Quarterback Rankings
Best of the Rest
8) Nolan Henderson, Houston Roughnecks
7) Quinten Dormady, San Antonio Brahmas
6) Jordan Ta’amu, D.C. Defenders
5) Chase Garbers, San Antonio Brahmas
4) Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers
The Michigan Panthers got Danny Etling back from injury and played decently, but the team got a big boost from Bryce Perkins in the second half. Perkins scored all three of his touchdowns after halftime to help Michigan come from behind to beat the Houston Roughnecks 26-22. The impact of Perkins over the last three games has been felt as he can do it all with his arm and legs. Michigan should consider making him the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart.
3) A.J. McCarron, St. Louis Battlehawks
It has been unfortunate that the league has gone two weeks without one of the best quarterbacks on the most important team. A.J. McCarron is still recovering from his ankle injury with the Battlehawks not being able to hold up against the Arlington Renegades losing 36-22 in Week 9 with Manny Wilkins at quarterback. With a home playoff game on the line in Week 10, there’s a high probability McCarron takes the field against the Brahmas.
2) Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades
Luis Perez has been able to stay healthy all season and play at a high level despite the Arlington Renegades only having won two games. Perez was impressive once again against the St. Louis Battlehawks throwing for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the Renegades’ 36-22 upset win. His season stats have him leading the league in passing yards (2,094), passing touchdowns (15) and the least number of interceptions (two). Spring football fans hope to see Perez back in the league next year as he can still play at the top of his game.
1) Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions
Just because the Birmingham Stallions lost their first game of the season doesn’t mean that Adrian Martinez moves down. In fact, Martinez is the reason why the Stallions hung around as they lost 18-9 to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday. He threw for 211 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 56 yards. The league’s leading rusher is still a top candidate to win MVP but needs to solidify that status against the Michigan Panthers in Week 10.
