2024 UFL Season in Review: Bob Stoops, Arlington Renegades Fell Short of Expectations
It was an improbable run in 2023 as the Arlington Renegades were 4-6 entering the XFL playoffs and finished with winning the league title. The expectations were high entering the UFL in 2024 with the hopes the team would get off to a better start and stay competitive.
While the competitive part was correct, the Bob Stoops' team once again got off to a slow start, losing their first six games. The Renegades were able to finish the season strong winning three of the last four games but were already mathematically eliminated from the UFL playoffs. Their final record was 3-7, closing it out fittingly once again against the D.C. Defenders beating them 32-31.
Arlington would like to go back in time and have some moments back from the regular season as it could have changed the whole outlook on the season. Even with more negative than positive, there is still plenty to be excited about for Renegade fans for next year.
Arlington Renegades Season Storylines
1. Close Fourth Quarter Loses Cost Arlington Early in Season
The story all season for Arlington was losing in close games in the last second. For example, the Renegades lost to the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 2 on a last second field goal, lost the next week to the D.C. Defenders on another last second field goal and Michigan Panthers star kicker Jake Bates sunk the Renegades on a field goal. If those games go in another direction, we could be looking at the Renegades facing the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference Championship game instead of St. Louis.
2. Quarterback Luis Perez Becomes UFL Leading Passer
Everyone has crowned Luis Perez the spring football king and even though the Renegades did not make the playoffs, he was the reason they stayed in every game. Perez led the UFL in 11 different statistical categories including passing yards (2,309), touchdowns (18), and least number of interceptions with five or more starts (four). His future is uncertain in football, but Perez will always have a spot on the Renegades and the UFL as he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
3. Bob Stoops Cemented 200th Win with Uncertain Future
"Big Game" Bob Stoops has become a cornerstone for spring football since 2020 as he completed his third season as head coach of the Renegades. Unfortunately, it ended with a third losing season, but he did capture his 200th career win as a head coach. Stoops has suggested being interested in returning to the UFL next year, so fans are hoping to see him back to take Arlington to the next level.
4. Early 2025 Outlook for Renegades
The biggest questions surround whether Stoops and Perez will be back for 2025. The offense has plenty of positives with two of the top five pass catchers in the league in Tyler Vaughns and Sal Cannella as well as the always reliable running back De’Veon Smith. The defense needed to improve in the secondary as they were prone to allowing big plays. If the Renegades can keep the pieces in place and add secondary talent for next year, this is a sleeper team to win the league title.
