4 Players Ink New UFL Contracts, Including Former Nevada Running Back
With a wave of players released on Monday, four others signed onto UFL teams. Here is the list of players and the teams they joined.
- Birmingham Stallions — P Colby Wadman
- Houston Roughnecks — FS Mister Harriel
- Michigan Panthers — RB Toa Taua
- St. Louis Battlehawks — CB Mike Hampton
Wadman began the season as the starting punter for the Stallions but was released after he got hurt. He made 10 punts for 356 yards for an average of 35.6 yards per punt in four games.
Harriel played in the XFL last season with the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers, making 12 tackles in three games. He also spent time in Canada with the CFL’s BC Lions in 2020.
Taua returns to Michigan after playing with the team last season, appearing in just one game. He played five seasons at Nevada, rushing for 3,997 yards and 33 touchdowns in 59 games.
Hampton also returns to his 2023 team after starting in seven of nine appearances last year and making 36 tackles. He played at South Florida in college for four seasons, compiling 137 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in 45 games.
Week 9 begins with the St. Louis Battlehawks taking on the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.