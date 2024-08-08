Another Birmingham Stallions Offensive Lineman Makes Jump to NFL, Signs with Washington Commanders
The Birmingham Stallions continue to provide top talent to the NFL as their offensive line takes a hit for the second straight day.
Offensive lineman Armani Taylor-Prioleau inked a contract with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.
Taylor-Prioleau started on the offensive line for the Stallions, holding the right tackle position throughout the season. His teammate at left tackle, Matt Kaskey, signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Since 2020, Taylor-Prioleau has played for three NFL teams and appeared in four regular-season games. Those teams include the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.
He started his college football career with Appalachian State for one season before holding off his football career to play basketball at South Carolina State. Taylor-Prioleau came back to football for two seasons at the school where he was named All-MEAC two years in a row.
The UFL has seen 45 players sign contracts with the NFL. Birmingham overtakes the Michigan Panthers as the Stallions have had nine players make the jump this offseason. Taylor-Prioleau is the third offensive lineman from the team to sign, along with Kaskey and guard Zach Johnson.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.