Arlington, Memphis Ink UFL Contracts with Five Players

Five more players landed UFL contracts between the Arlington Renegades and Memphis Showboats on Monday.

Anthony Miller

Feb 18, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Arlington Renegades quarterback Drew Plitt (9) is sacked by Vegas Vipers defensive lineman LaRon Stokes (97) during the second half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Arlington Renegades have been one of the more active teams recently, adding eight players to end last week, with more reinforcements on the way.

On Monday, the Renegades signed four players to the roster while the Memphis Showboats also brought back defensive lineman Connor Christian.

Here’s a look at the players who inked new deals.

Memphis Showboats

DL Connor Christian

Christian saw limited time on the field last year as he did not record a stat for the Showboats. He spent his previous two seasons with the New Orleans Breakers, making 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Before the USFL and UFL, his first professional football appearance came in The Spring League for the Linemen in 2021.

Arlington Renegades

CB Cedric Anderson

DT LaRon Stokes

TE Seth Green

OLB Tuzar Skipper

Anderson played in two games for Grambling last season, making four tackles and three pass deflections. The Renegades signed him late in the year, but he did not play.

Skipper missed most of the 2024 campaign after getting injured in the second game of the season. In 2023, Skipper made 20 tackles and six sacks with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Stokes returns to the defensive line after appearing in nine games for the Renegades. He finished with 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.

Green becomes the top tight end of the roster after Sal Cannella departed to the NFL. Last season, Green had 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

