Arlington, Memphis Ink UFL Contracts with Five Players
The Arlington Renegades have been one of the more active teams recently, adding eight players to end last week, with more reinforcements on the way.
On Monday, the Renegades signed four players to the roster while the Memphis Showboats also brought back defensive lineman Connor Christian.
Here’s a look at the players who inked new deals.
Memphis Showboats
DL Connor Christian
Christian saw limited time on the field last year as he did not record a stat for the Showboats. He spent his previous two seasons with the New Orleans Breakers, making 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Before the USFL and UFL, his first professional football appearance came in The Spring League for the Linemen in 2021.
Arlington Renegades
CB Cedric Anderson
DT LaRon Stokes
TE Seth Green
OLB Tuzar Skipper
Anderson played in two games for Grambling last season, making four tackles and three pass deflections. The Renegades signed him late in the year, but he did not play.
Skipper missed most of the 2024 campaign after getting injured in the second game of the season. In 2023, Skipper made 20 tackles and six sacks with the Seattle Sea Dragons.
Stokes returns to the defensive line after appearing in nine games for the Renegades. He finished with 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.
Green becomes the top tight end of the roster after Sal Cannella departed to the NFL. Last season, Green had 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.
