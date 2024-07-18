UFL

Arlington Renegades 2024 UFL College Draft Recap

The Arlington Renegades built for the future on Wednesday, selecting 10 players in the UFL College Draft.

Anthony Miller

Dec 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) attempts a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The UFL completed its first college draft on Wednesday, with 80 players selected by the eight teams. The Arlington Renegades will own the rights to 10 of those players.

Arlington focused on the offensive line, selecting three players at tackle and center. Linebackers were another heavy focus with three players picked, including a hybrid linebacker and defensive lineman. The Minnesota Vikings had the most selections from the Renegades as three players currently in Minnesota were picked. No players selected by Arlington are current free agents.

SI.com looks at all 10 of the Renegades’ picks.

Round 1, Pick 3 – QB John Rhys Plumlee (UCF)

Nov 18, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Central Florida Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive outside back Charles Esters III (11) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

John Rhys Plumlee has been the starter for UCF over the last two seasons, throwing for 5,838 yards with 34 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while rushing for 2,556 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Knights and Ole Miss. In the open field, the current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has great speed and can make all the throws, but he needs to develop his decision-making on his passes.

Round 2, Pick 3 – T Griffin McDowell (Tennessee-Chattanooga)

Former offensive lineman Griffin McDowell runs through a drill Thursday March 21, 2024 during Gator Pro Day. On-Field Drills were held in the Condron Indoor Practice Facility. Athletes performed broad Jump; 40-yard dash; Pro Shuttle L Drill. On-Field Position Workouts included WR/TE/RB, QB, OL. The annual event was held at Condron Indoor Practice Facility in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 21, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY

Griffin McDowell played for the Florida Gators from 2018 through 2022, appearing in 40 games. He then transferred to Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he started 13 games at left tackle and finished on the second-team All-SoCon team. McDowell is currently signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as pass blocking is a strength to his game. The Renegades offensive line struggled at the beginning of the year and McDowell provides depth.

Round 3, Pick 3 – LB Kalen Deloach (Florida State)

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen Deloach (4) sacks Miami Hurricanes quarterback Emory Williams (17) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Former Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach made 178 tackles in 49 games while adding 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 12 pass deflections. The Renegades defense struggled with allowing big plays all season and had an older unit led by Donald Payne. Deloach could come in and play linebacker or in the secondary, but his focus is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Round 4, Pick 3 – NT Popo Aumavae (Oregon)

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (50) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Popo Aumavae made 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with the Oregon Ducks in five seasons. The 315-pound nose tackle is currently on the Carolina Panthers but could give the Renegades the depth and size needed on the defensive line after the departure of Jalen Redmond, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Round 5, Pick 3 – LB Amari Gainer (North Carolina)

Sep 9, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Amari Gainer (3) signals no catch on fourth down in the second overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After five seasons at Florida State, Amari Gainer transferred to North Carolina, where he produced 27 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 13 games. The current Las Vegas Raiders linebacker would give depth and youth to a unit that needs some young guys to play.

Round 6, Pick 3 – DE/OLB Bo Richter (Air Force)

Nov 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons linebacker Bo Richter (8d) reacts after a play against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Richter played five seasons at Air Force, racking up 85 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 36 games. Richter is on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, but he could come into Arlington and be a hybrid outside linebacker/EDGE rusher. The team needs to produce more sacks, and Richter could help.

Round 7, Pick 3 – DT Taki Taimani (Oregon)

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Taki Taimani (55) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman, Taki Taimani had 36 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 25 games with the Oregon Ducks. Taimani is 15 pounds heavier than his former Oregon teammate Aumavae and can be a solid run-stopper for the Renegades.

Round 8, Pick 3 – T Spencer Rolland (North Carolina)

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Spencer Rolland (75) blocks West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah (54) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Spencer Rolland was the third Minnesota Vikings player selected in the draft after earning an All-ACC honorable mention with the North Carolina Tar Heels last year. Rolland is a strong run blocker whom the Renegades could use at left or right tackle.

Round 9, Pick 3 – C Briason Mays (Southern Miss)

Oct 12, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Briason Mays (68) over center during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Renegades continued their focus on the offensive line, selecting center Briason Mays out of Southern Miss. Mays transferred to Southern Miss after playing at West Virginia, starting 17 games in the last two seasons mainly at center while also stepping in at left tackle. He is currently on the San Francisco 49ers roster. His versatility would help Arlington, and he also gives the team depth at center it didn’t have last season.

Round 10, Pick 3 – WR Drake Stoops (Oklahoma)

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) greets his dad Bob Stoops after the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Ou Vs Kent State Fb / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

In one of the coolest moments of the draft, the Renegades selected wide receiver Drake Stoops, son of Renegades head coach Bob Stoops. Drake Stoops worked his way up the Oklahoma Sooners depth chart, finishing 2023 with 84 receptions for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns. Stoops will first try to make the Los Angeles Rams’ roster, but the Renegades could have a stellar slot receiver waiting for them.

