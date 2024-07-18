Arlington Renegades 2024 UFL College Draft Recap
- Arlington Renegades
- Oklahoma Sooners
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon Ducks
- Air Force Falcons
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Florida State Seminoles
- Kansas City Chiefs
- UCF Knights
The UFL completed its first college draft on Wednesday, with 80 players selected by the eight teams. The Arlington Renegades will own the rights to 10 of those players.
Arlington focused on the offensive line, selecting three players at tackle and center. Linebackers were another heavy focus with three players picked, including a hybrid linebacker and defensive lineman. The Minnesota Vikings had the most selections from the Renegades as three players currently in Minnesota were picked. No players selected by Arlington are current free agents.
SI.com looks at all 10 of the Renegades’ picks.
Round 1, Pick 3 – QB John Rhys Plumlee (UCF)
John Rhys Plumlee has been the starter for UCF over the last two seasons, throwing for 5,838 yards with 34 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while rushing for 2,556 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Knights and Ole Miss. In the open field, the current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has great speed and can make all the throws, but he needs to develop his decision-making on his passes.
Round 2, Pick 3 – T Griffin McDowell (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
Griffin McDowell played for the Florida Gators from 2018 through 2022, appearing in 40 games. He then transferred to Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he started 13 games at left tackle and finished on the second-team All-SoCon team. McDowell is currently signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as pass blocking is a strength to his game. The Renegades offensive line struggled at the beginning of the year and McDowell provides depth.
Round 3, Pick 3 – LB Kalen Deloach (Florida State)
Former Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach made 178 tackles in 49 games while adding 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 12 pass deflections. The Renegades defense struggled with allowing big plays all season and had an older unit led by Donald Payne. Deloach could come in and play linebacker or in the secondary, but his focus is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Round 4, Pick 3 – NT Popo Aumavae (Oregon)
Popo Aumavae made 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with the Oregon Ducks in five seasons. The 315-pound nose tackle is currently on the Carolina Panthers but could give the Renegades the depth and size needed on the defensive line after the departure of Jalen Redmond, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Round 5, Pick 3 – LB Amari Gainer (North Carolina)
After five seasons at Florida State, Amari Gainer transferred to North Carolina, where he produced 27 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 13 games. The current Las Vegas Raiders linebacker would give depth and youth to a unit that needs some young guys to play.
Round 6, Pick 3 – DE/OLB Bo Richter (Air Force)
Bo Richter played five seasons at Air Force, racking up 85 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 36 games. Richter is on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, but he could come into Arlington and be a hybrid outside linebacker/EDGE rusher. The team needs to produce more sacks, and Richter could help.
Round 7, Pick 3 – DT Taki Taimani (Oregon)
Another Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman, Taki Taimani had 36 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 25 games with the Oregon Ducks. Taimani is 15 pounds heavier than his former Oregon teammate Aumavae and can be a solid run-stopper for the Renegades.
Round 8, Pick 3 – T Spencer Rolland (North Carolina)
Offensive tackle Spencer Rolland was the third Minnesota Vikings player selected in the draft after earning an All-ACC honorable mention with the North Carolina Tar Heels last year. Rolland is a strong run blocker whom the Renegades could use at left or right tackle.
Round 9, Pick 3 – C Briason Mays (Southern Miss)
The Renegades continued their focus on the offensive line, selecting center Briason Mays out of Southern Miss. Mays transferred to Southern Miss after playing at West Virginia, starting 17 games in the last two seasons mainly at center while also stepping in at left tackle. He is currently on the San Francisco 49ers roster. His versatility would help Arlington, and he also gives the team depth at center it didn’t have last season.
Round 10, Pick 3 – WR Drake Stoops (Oklahoma)
In one of the coolest moments of the draft, the Renegades selected wide receiver Drake Stoops, son of Renegades head coach Bob Stoops. Drake Stoops worked his way up the Oklahoma Sooners depth chart, finishing 2023 with 84 receptions for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns. Stoops will first try to make the Los Angeles Rams’ roster, but the Renegades could have a stellar slot receiver waiting for them.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.