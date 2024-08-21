Arlington Renegades Add Former NFL First-Round Pick on Waivers
Defense is a big focus this offseason for the Arlington Renegades as they look to boost that side of the ball.
On Tuesday, the UFL announced that former Houston Roughnecks linebacker Reuben Foster was assigned to the Renegades through the waiver wire. Foster was on the waiver request list on Monday night along with five other Roughnecks.
Last season in Houston, Foster had 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games. He played eight games in the USFL in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Maulers as he made 52 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one interception.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Foster in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he played two seasons there. He made 101 tackles in 16 games. Foster also had a stint with Washington from 2018-20.
Arlington needed help on defense after finishing seventh in the UFL in total defense (315.4) and first downs allowed (179). The Renegades have lost three defensive players to the NFL so far this offseason including defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, defensive back Delonte Hood and linebacker Storey Jackson.
In 2024, the Renegades finished the 2024 campaign with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs after winning the XFL league title in 2023.
