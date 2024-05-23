Arlington Renegades Add Two, Place Former West Virginia RB on IR
Outside of De’Veon Smith, the Arlington Renegades have had their fill of running backs rotating on the field. The Renegades lost another key back, but they signed a replacement and added support in the secondary.
On Wednesday, the team placed Leddie Brown on the injured reserve list while signing running back Jeremy Cox and safety James Jones.
Brown was the second-leading rusher on the team with 124 yards and sixth in receiving yards (126) in six games and has been dealing with a right knee injury. He came on strong in the second half of the XFL season and was big in the postseason, scoring two touchdowns to help the Renegades win the title.
XFL fans might remember Cox for his late-season surge in the backfield for the Houston Roughnecks last season. He rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown in two games. In the playoff loss to the Renegades last season, he racked up 11 yards rushing and one score.
Cox played in the NFL in 2019 and 2020 for the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. He had three tackles in seven games with the Broncos.
Jones most recently tried out for the Minnesota Vikings after completing his military service in the Air Force. He played football for three seasons at Air Force with his best season in 2017 as he racked up 52 tackles, one pass deflection and one interception.
The Renegades will host their final home game of the season on Saturday as they face the playoff-bound St. Louis Battlehawks.
