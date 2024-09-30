Arlington Renegades Bring Back Eight Players
The Arlington Renegades brought back eight players from the 2024 team on Friday after what has been a somewhat quiet offseason.
Here are the eight players the Renegades signed:
- OT Adrian Ealy
- LS Antonio Ortiz
- RB Devin Darrington
- QB Holton Ahlers
- DB Jamal Carter
- CB Jamar Summers
- WR Juwan Manigo
- OLB Willie Taylor III
The special teams got a boost with Ortiz's return as the long snapper, as he has held that position for Arlington since 2023. After getting looks from the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans in the offseason, Manigo returns to the UFL to follow up a 2024 campaign in which he was second in kickoff return yards with 954.
Offensively, the Renegades will have their starting right tackle back with Ealy. The backfield benefits from a veteran spring football running back as Darrington had 74 yards rushing on 19 carries a season ago. Ahlers was mostly the third-string quarterback for the Renegades last year, but gives the team insurance at quarterback if Luis Perez decides to not return.
After missing three games last year, Carter is back with Arlington. As the starting safety, he finished third on the team in tackles with 44 and had three pass breakups. Taylor is back for his third season with the Renegades, having made five and a half sacks in two seasons. Summers is another veteran spring football player who has the most spring football experience, having played in the AAF, XFL, USFL, and UFL since 2019.
The Renegades finished last season with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs after winning the XFL league title in 2023.
