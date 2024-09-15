Arlington Renegades Bring Back Former Baltimore Ravens Receiver
The Arlington Renegades add depth to the receiver room as they signed Todd Simmons Jr. on Thursday.
It's a return for Simmons, who was signed by the Renegades last summer before the UFL merger but was not brought back by the team for training camp. The Baltimore Ravens signed him for a short time this past summer. He also had a stint with the arena football team, the Harrisburg Stampede.
Simmons played his college ball at Wagner College and Dubuque University. In 2021 at Wagner College, he made nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. He then transferred to Dubuque, where he was an impact player with 42 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
The Renegades lost Deontay Burnett and Isaiah Winstead to the NFL this offseason. Simmons will have to compete with Tyler Vaughns and JaVonta Payton, who are the top receivers returning to the roster. Arlington also has Caleb Vander Esch, Juwan Manigo and LuJuan Winningham listed on the roster as receivers.
Last season, the Renegades finished the season with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs after losing multiple games with leads entering the fourth quarter.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.