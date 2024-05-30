Arlington Renegades Coach Bob Stoops Address UFL Future
The Arlington Renegades’ 2024 campaign had not been what they envisioned after winning the XFL Championship last year. Entering Week 10, they are already eliminated from the playoffs with a 2-7 record despite winning two of the last three games.
Arlington coach Bob Stoops has his team prepared for their last game of the season against the D.C. Defenders, who are also having a disappointing season at 4-5. Stoops told SI.com that he isn’t sleeping on the Defenders in this contest though.
They haven't quite had the year, obviously, that they had a year ago, but I think Reggie Barlow and the rest of his crew, his staff, do a great job. Jordan Ta'amu is a really good player. I always think the quarterbacks are the biggest factor in a lot of these games. We just got to play. We just worry about ourselves trying to play our best game.- Bob Stoops
Some key injuries are entering the game, such as wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (left knee) and tight end Sal Cannella (left foot), which were limited in practice this week, but Stoops expects them to play. Pass rusher Jalen Redmond (left ankle) has also been limited in practice after missing the last five games. Stoops was noncommittal on whether Redmond will play.
Regarding the preparation of the game as to whether the starters will play or if the backups will get playing time, Stoops says nothing changes there.
Just the normal, try and win the game with the best players you got.- Stoops
A question Stoops got last year and got again on Thursday is whether he will return to the UFL and the Renegades in 2025. The former Oklahoma Sooners coach did not shoot down the idea, adding he is open to returning if it aligns with his life.
Right now I am, but who knows what it's going to look like. Our contracts go through the end of June, and then after that, we'll see what it's looking like for the following year. I hope to, but you just never know what the whole structure is going to look like. If it works and fits my life, then yes, and if it doesn't, then maybe not. We'll see.- Stoops
Kickoff for the Renegades-Defenders is at noon EST Sunday with the game being broadcast on ABC.
