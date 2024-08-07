Arlington Renegades Defensive Back Inks Deal with Arizona Cardinals
Another Arlington Renegades player finds himself heading off to the NFL for a shot at making a final 53-man roster.
Renegades cornerback Delonte Hood signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
Hood played eight games in the Renegades' secondary, racking up 18 tackles and four pass breakups. It was his first season in spring football.
He previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in the NFL. In six preseason games, he made 17 tackles and two pass deflections.
Hood attended Division II's Glenville State in 2018 and 2019. In 22 games, he posted 63 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 23 pass deflections and nine interceptions. His best season came in 2019 when he picked off the quarterback eight times.
Arizona will have a tight race in the secondary, with 11 players going up against Hood for roster spots. Hood will most likely have to earn a spot on the team through special teams.
The UFL has officially seen 41 players sign with NFL teams. Arlington is up to six players making the jump to the NFL, with Hood and quarterback Luis Perez landing contracts on Tuesday. The Renegades will own Hood's player rights, should he want to return to play in the UFL.
Six players in the UFL on Tuesday had their contracts terminated, which signals that more signings are on their way.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.