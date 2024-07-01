Arlington Renegades Punter Focused on NFL Return
A dozen UFL players have signed with NFL teams since the conclusion of the inaugural UFL season on June 16. With NFL training camp kicking off this month, one of the spring football's best special teamers is still looking for an NFL team to grab him.
Arlington Renegades punter Marquette King's post on social media has grabbed the attention of many. King again asserted that he deserves to be back in the NFL.
“You can’t tell me that there are 32 punters better than me. All UFL Punter in a league where punting isn’t easy at all! I’m manifesting a call from an NFL team again soon… by the way what was the hang on this?”
The 35-year-old punter had a stellar 2024 campaign, culminating in an All-UFL selection. King finished the season averaging more yards per punt than any other punter in the league at 48.5. He also had nine punts inside the 20-yard line and five touchbacks.
He played in the XFL in 2020 for the St. Louis Battlehawks and helped the Renegades win the XFL title last season. In two seasons, he punted 59 times for an average of 45.5 yards per punt.
King was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft before playing five seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders and one with the Denver Broncos. His first season as the starting punter in 2013 saw him lead the NFL in average yards per punt with 48.9. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2014, leading the league in punts (109) and punting yards (4,930).
Twelve players have already signed contracts with the NFL. Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates is the only other special teamer to sign, as he now plays for the Detroit Lions.
