Arlington Renegades Return Specialist Juwan Manigo Gains NFL Attention
Over the past week since the UFL season ended with a 25-0 Birmingham Stallions win over the San Antonio Brahmas in the title game, we've seen a number of players from around the league work out for NFL teams and ink new deals. The Arlington Renegades’ season may have disappointed, but their special teams unit has gained attention from the NFL.
AtoZSports.com reported that returner Juwan Manigo has been in contact with the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans.
Manigo finished second in the UFL in kickoff return yards with 954, including a 45-yard return that was the sixth-longest of the season. He also had 32 yards receiving on six catches in 10 games.
Before the UFL, Manigo succeeded in the LFA league in Mexico playing for the Caudillos. He was the 2022 MVP after racking up 2,174 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns. Last season, he had 1,015 yards and nine touchdowns.
Arlington has had one other player signed to the NFL already, with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond joining the Minnesota Vikings. So far,11 UFL players have signed with the NFL during the offseason. Training camp in the NFL starts next month.
