Arlington Renegades TE Sal Cannella Lands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella has switched from spring football to the NFL for the third straight year. This time, as Aaron Wilson first reported on Thursday, Cannella signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cannella started his spring football career with the Generals of the Spring League in 2021. He then played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022, emerging quickly as one of the top tight ends in the league and earning a spot on the All-USFL team. He helped the Renegades win the XFL title last year as the leading receiver on the team. Last season, Cannella posted career-high numbers in receptions (53), yards (497) and touchdowns (six).
His NFL career has also featured stints with the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Cannella has made four receptions for 36 yards in four preseason games with the Packers and Seahawks.
With Tampa Bay, Cannella is listed as wearing the number 49 on his jersey. He will have to compete with five other tight ends on the roster.
Should Cannella want to return to the UFL, the Renegades will retain his rights. The league has seen 25 players signed to NFL rosters. He’s the second Arlington player to sign an NFL contract, joining defensive end Jalen Redmond, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
