Arlington Renegades UFL to NFL Update: Defensive Lineman Makes Final Roster
The Arlington Renegades have had a good history of getting players opportunities in the NFL and that trend continued in the UFL in 2024.
This offseason, seven players from the Renegades signed NFL contracts, and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond made a final 53-man roster with the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the results from the other players who were in NFL training camps:
- CB Delonte Hood (Arizona Cardinals, Cut)
- LB Storey Jackson (Atlanta Falcons, Cut)
- WR Deontay Burnett (Dallas Cowboys, Cut)
- QB Luis Perez (Los Angeles Chargers, Cut)
- WR Isaiah Winstead (New York Jets, Cut)
- TE Sal Cannella (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cut)
Burnett had the best performance of the preseason among the Renegades who didn’t make final rosters as he had five catches for 63 yards and averaged 12.6 yards per catch. Perez appeared in two preseason games for the Chargers, completing 56.2% of his passes for 139 yards. Jackson and Hood each made a tackle in preseason while Cannella had two receptions for 16 yards.
Redmond is the Renegades' biggest success this offseason. He amassed six tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection in two preseason games, coming off a 4.5-sack season in the UFL last year for Arlington.
The six remaining Renegades cut at the end of training camp are still free agents. If they choose to return to the UFL, Arlington owns their rights and would retain them unless the Renegades released them.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
