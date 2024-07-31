Army Looking for $6 Million Back From UFL
It appears that the working relationship between the UFL and the Army did not pay off on both sides.
Steve Beynon of Military.com received copies of documents that show the Army is looking to collect back $6 million from the UFL as part of their partnership.
“We are in the process of working with the UFL to determine the final cost,” Army spokesperson Laura DeFrancisco said.
The two sides originally paired up together as part of an $11 million sponsorship deal before the start of the season. The documents state that the Army did not get a single recruit from the partnership. In fact, they might have lost out on potentially 38 recruits.
Also, part of the deal was that UFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was supposed to post five times about the Army on social media. The Army valued Johnson’s posts to be at $1 million each. Johnson only made two such posts.
This will leave some questions about the future partnership of the UFL and the Army as the two sides look to come up with some kind of agreement. The Army was an important sponsorship deal, so the league should strive to come up with a resolution soon while adding more deals in the process.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.