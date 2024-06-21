Atlanta Falcons Build Trenches with Second UFL Addition
UFL players have been busy with NFL workouts and inking new deals. The Atlanta Falcons got into the game and have signed two UFL players.
The league announced Thursday that San Antonio Brahmas defensive tackle Prince Emili and St. Louis Battlehawks offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith had officially signed with the Falcons.
Emili played in nine regular-season games for the Brahmas, finishing the year with 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass breakup. He previously spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in two games in 2022 with the Bills and racked up three tackles and one pass deflection.
Jones-Smith signing with the Falcons was previously reported by Aaron Wilson earlier this week before it became official on Thursday. He was on the All-UFL team this season and was selected to the All-XFL team last year.
So far this offseason, the UFL has seen 11 players get signed to NFL teams. St. Louis has had three players signed with NFL teams while Emili became the second Brahmas player to sign. More UFL players are expected to be signed and work out with the NFL with training camps starting next month.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.