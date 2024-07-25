Atlanta Falcons Sign San Antonio Brahmas Offensive Lineman Julien Davenport
This offseason has seen the Atlanta Falcons look at the UFL for linemen talent. That trend continued with another player in the trenches heading to Atlanta.
On Wednesday, the Falcons signed San Antonio Brahmas offensive lineman Julien Davenport.
The Brahmas signed Davenport back in April to help add depth to a banged-up offensive line. He would get playing time late in the season and help the Brahmas reach the UFL title game, where they would fall to the Birmingham Stallions.
Davenport is no stranger to the NFL having played in the league from 2017 through last year for five teams. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Davenport started 19 games for Houston, nine games for the Miami Dolphins and four games for the Indianapolis Colts.
At Bucknell, Davenport was a four-year starter for the Bisons at left tackle. He was an All-Patriot League selection in each of the four years in college. In 2016, he also earned first-team All-America honors for four outlets.
The UFL has had 19 players sign NFL contracts since the end of the regular season. Atlanta has signed three of those players, including Brahmas defensive tackle Prince Emili and St. Louis Battlehawks offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith.
