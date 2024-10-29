Battlehawks Re-Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick
For the second straight week, the St. Louis Battlehawks are reloading on defense with one of their top pass rushers. On Monday, the league announced the signing of edge rusher Travis Feeney.
Last season, Feeney was top five in the UFL in sacks with six, also racking up 39 tackles for the Battlehawks. St. Louis had him on the roster in 2023 and he contributed 32 tackles and five sacks.
He spent 2022 in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits and finished with 50 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He also played for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes, as well as the AAF's San Diego Fleet.
In 2016, Feeney was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft. He spent time with the Steelers and New Orleans Saints on their practice squads throughout the season.
Last week, the Battlehawks brought back Pita Taumoepenu, and he and Feeney will handle the edges for the defense after combining for 11 sacks last season. St. Louis also signed former Indianapolis Colts defender Kemoko Turay on Thursday.
After two straight seasons of going 7-3, St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht has been focused on building the defense up front to get pressure on the quarterback and stop the run.
