Battlehawks Receiver Signed by Pittsburgh Steelers Will Play in UFL in 2025
Another player from the UFL is heading to the NFL, but the UFL won't be losing one of its newest additions for the 2025 season.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Andy Isabella to the practice squad. Isabella signed with the Battlehawks earlier in the month.
SI.com's Mike Mitchell reported that Isabella still intends on playing in the UFL for the 2025 season. The only way he would stay is if the Steelers sign him to a contract. Isabella will pass on any futures contract to get playing time with the Battlehawks.
St. Louis head coach Anthony Becht also responded to the news of Isabella signing with the Steelers, showing his support and emphasizing that the Battlehawks will be ready for him if or when he comes back.
Isabella was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals. In his five-year career, he has made 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 43 games. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills
No team has made bigger splashes in free agency than the Battlehawks as they have signed multiple former NFL players making their first appearances in the UFL. This week, they also signed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Kemoko Tyray. St. Louis also brought in former second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims.
After a 7-3 season that ended in the XFL Conference championship game, the Battlehawks appear to be going all out to win the UFL title in 2025.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.