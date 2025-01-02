Birmingham Stallions GM Lands New Gig with Sacramento State
Time and time again, spring football has seen some of its top talent move on to bigger and better things to advance their careers. The back-to-back-to-back league champion Birmingham Stallions have certainly witnessed their share of this byproduct of success.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports and 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz learned that Stallions general manager Zach Potter was taking the same position at Sacramento State.
Potter has been a rising star in the front office ranks for the job that he did in building a Stallions squad that has won three straight championships. He started as the assistant scouting director for the USFL in 2021 when the league first started before the 2022 inaugural season. Shortly before the 2022 campaign started, Potter was moved up as director of player personnel for the Stallions. Just six short months later, he took the general manager role after the season ended in a USFL title.
Since then, the team has won two more league titles in the USFL and the UFL. Potter has played a part in talent like quarterbacks Alex McGough and Adrian Martinez getting into the NFL after their seasons as starters. There have been countless other players who have gotten NFL shots because Potter scouted and signed them.
Birmingham has been the prime example of what a successful team looks like. A smart-minded general manager in Potter with the experience of head coach Skip Holtz has led the team to a combined 32-4 record and three league titles.
Holtz has been in conversations about potential candidates for upcoming college football head coaching jobs as well. The uncertainty isn't ideal, but it's a small price to pay for continued success, and the Stallions have the foundation to once again be favorites to win the UFL next season.
